Velas Price Tops $0.0131 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $33.25 million and $1.27 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00110563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00026679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,537,859,766 coins and its circulating supply is 2,537,859,763 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

