Helium (HNT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.16 Million

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $47.16 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $7.67 or 0.00017574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001176 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.
About Helium
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 159,172,045 coins. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “HNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.