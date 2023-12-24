HitBTC Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $206.25 Million (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. HitBTC Token has a total market cap of $206.25 million and $768,823.05 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HitBTC Token has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

HitBTC Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

