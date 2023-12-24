Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and approximately $256.66 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $7.13 or 0.00016333 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00165871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.52336285 USD and is up 5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 896 active market(s) with $200,040,468.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

