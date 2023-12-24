Howard Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4 %

AMT opened at $215.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

