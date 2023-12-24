Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Increased by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 4.3% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Accenture by 16.9% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in Accenture by 26.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 13.1% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $354.45 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.84.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

