Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,514 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BA opened at $260.44 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.10 and a 200 day moving average of $214.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

