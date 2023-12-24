Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

