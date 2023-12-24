Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 551 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $37.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

