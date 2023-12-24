Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 105,776 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,292. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

