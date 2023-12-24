Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,572 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,590. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

