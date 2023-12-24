Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $535,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,262,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,096,056. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

