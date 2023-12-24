Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,704 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,783,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,875. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.19. The stock has a market cap of $180.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

