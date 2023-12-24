Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 100,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.12. 1,697,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,676. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

