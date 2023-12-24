Piscataqua Savings Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 79.2% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $8,677,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in V.F. by 4.7% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 90,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in V.F. by 79.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. 7,009,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,718,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -65.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VFC

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.