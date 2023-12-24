iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Raised by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 101.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89,624 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.29. 3,033,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,238. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

