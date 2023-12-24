Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $27,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 858.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

GEM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. 372,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a market cap of $989.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $31.59.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

