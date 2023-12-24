1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

IUSV stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,784. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.86. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $84.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

