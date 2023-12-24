Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 369,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. 1,995,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,536. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

