1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.95. 591,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,466. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.84. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $104.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

