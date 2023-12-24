Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.22. 1,975,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $102.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

