1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $7.47 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,087,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,213. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.