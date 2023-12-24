Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 2,017 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up about 1.2% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 559.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147,932 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $12,086,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.97. The company had a trading volume of 786,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,566. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $111.94 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.