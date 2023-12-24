Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Decreased by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,260 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,104,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,199,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VDE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.92. The stock had a trading volume of 397,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,737. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.