1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 100,077 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,077 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,127. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

