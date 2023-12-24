iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,568 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $35,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.37. 191,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.71.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.