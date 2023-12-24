Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Acquires 144 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $593,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.09. The stock had a trading volume of 245,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,863. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

