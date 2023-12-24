Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,703,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,222,000 after buying an additional 121,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after buying an additional 410,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.48. 288,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,579. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $165.38.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

