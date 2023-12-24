Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $9.88 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,169 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,622. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $36.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

