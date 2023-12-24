Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,391,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,366 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,396 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,590,000 after acquiring an additional 252,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,734,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.56. 2,895,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.