Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

BATS:ESGV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. The stock had a trading volume of 201,375 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

