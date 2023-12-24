Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,239,000 after acquiring an additional 569,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,118,000 after acquiring an additional 397,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 218,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. 2,957,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.57. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.