CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVS opened at $78.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

