Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 254,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 75.0% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,034,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,255,000 after acquiring an additional 119,111 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.