WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 2.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 21,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 106,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 223,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,723,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,466,000 after purchasing an additional 802,309 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

