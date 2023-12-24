iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.29 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

