Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.21. 1,134,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,102. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

