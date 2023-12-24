Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Lowered by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 16.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.42. 1,422,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,686. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.47.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

