Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average is $148.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

