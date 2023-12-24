Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

SPG stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

