Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,491 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otter Tail

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otter Tail Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.52. 208,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average is $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

