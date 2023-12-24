Atlas Brown Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Amkor Technology by 192.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,402,000 after buying an additional 1,401,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 244.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after buying an additional 930,992 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,873,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after buying an additional 862,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,372,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $60,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $797,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $60,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $797,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $816,917. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.61. 616,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,186. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

