Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.98 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.34. 4,237,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

