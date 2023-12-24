Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.82. 1,077,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.36 and its 200-day moving average is $395.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

