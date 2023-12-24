Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $106.20. 5,680,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,204,738. The company has a market cap of $291.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.99 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

