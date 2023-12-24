Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. 5,800,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,759,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.