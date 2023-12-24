Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $168.24. 3,492,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,516. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

