Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 626 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in KLA by 93.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $582.65. The stock had a trading volume of 409,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,316. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $525.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.13. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $593.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

