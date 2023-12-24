Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LVS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.92. 3,728,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,996. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

