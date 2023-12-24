Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,824 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.82. 1,845,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,068. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $279.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.53 and a 200 day moving average of $243.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,727 shares of company stock worth $5,524,594. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.